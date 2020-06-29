Bristol Myers Squibb and Acceleron Pharma announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept) for the treatment of:

Adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to very low-, low- and intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with ring sideroblasts, who had an unsatisfactory response or are ineligible for erythropoietin-based therapy.

Adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia associated with beta thalassemia.

“Dependence on blood transfusions caused by anemia in hematologic malignancies like MDS can often mean frequent and lengthy hospital visits, which can pose additional health risks and affect patients’ quality of life,” said Uwe Platzbecker, M.D., lead investigator of the MEDALIST study, Head of Clinic and Policlinic for Hematology and Cell Therapy, Leipzig University Hospital. “Today’s approval of Reblozyl provides healthcare professionals with a new therapy that has been shown to significantly reduce the number of red blood cell transfusions needed by MDS patients and, in some cases, helped them to achieve transfusion independence.”

“While beta thalassemia remains an orphan disease, the lifelong blood transfusions often needed by patients can have a significant impact on the limited blood supply in their communities, and there are few treatment alternatives,” said Maria Domenica Cappellini, M.D., lead investigator of the BELIEVE study, Professor of Medicine, University of Milan, Fondazione IRCCS Ca Granda. “The European Commission’s approval of Reblozyl provides eligible adult patients with beta thalassemia a new, much needed treatment option for their anemia, and with it, the possibility of becoming less dependent on red blood cell transfusions.”

Reblozyl is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the European Union, representing a new class of therapy for eligible patients. This approval is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 MEDALIST and BELIEVE studies, evaluating the ability of Reblozyl to effectively address anemia associated with MDS and beta thalassemia, respectively.

“Across the EU, 25 million blood transfusions occur every year, some of which are needed by patients with anemia due to hematologic diseases like MDS and beta thalassemia,” said Diane McDowell, M.D., vice president, Hematology Global Medical Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Reblozyl has the potential to address the ineffective erythropoiesis associated with MDS and beta thalassemia, decrease patients’ dependence on red blood cell transfusions and impact the underlying consequences of the high burden of anemia for these patients. Alongside our partners at Acceleron, we recognize the continuing need in disease-related anemias and are committed to working collaboratively with European health authorities to make Reblozyl available to these patients as quickly as possible.”

