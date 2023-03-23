Dewpoint Therapeutics has formed a research and development partnership with Novo Nordisk for identifying drug candidates to treat insulin resistance and diabetic complications.

Dewpoint’s discovery platform related to biomolecular condensates will be used to identify the drug candidates.

The collaboration will enable combination of Novo Nordisk’s expertise in treating diabetes and metabolic diseases and Dewpoint’s discovery and artificial intelligence (AI) technology platform to detect modulators of biomolecular condensates.

Under the agreement, potential small-molecule drugs against several new condensate targets will be discovered. These are anticipated to be involved in mechanisms of insulin resistance and insulin sensitivity.

Novo Nordisk will also focus on discovering non-small molecule drug candidates against the identified condensates using its internal capabilities. It will also receive rights to further develop as well as commercialise such potential drugs.

Dewpoint will receive up to $55m in the near term. It will cover an upfront payment, research funding and potential research milestone payments across two programmes.

Furthermore, the firm can secure up to $690m of clinical, commercial and sales milestones along with royalties across two commercial products.

Dewpoint can receive total milestones of up to $107.5m per product if Novo Nordisk opts for pursuing other modalities for the condensates.

Dewpoint Therapeutics CEO Ameet Nathwani said: “Our partnership with Novo Nordisk brings together Dewpoint’s cutting-edge condensate science with deep expertise from a global leader in diabetes.

“We believe that by discovering and hopefully reversing the dysregulation of biomolecular condensates that leads to insulin resistance, we have the potential to profoundly impact the development and clinical course of diabetes, one of the most profound global health challenges affecting society today.”