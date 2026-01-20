DeepHow has launched PharmaCloud, a good manufacturing practice (GMP)-compliant cloud environment developed specifically to standardise AI-driven operator training in pharma manufacturing.

The new solution is intended for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, enabling them to train operators, guide execution, and verify critical tasks using advanced AI-technologies.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers frequently encounter challenges balancing innovation with regulatory compliance. While AI-based systems have the potential to improve operator proficiency and maintain consistent execution, regulatory constraints can delay or limit their implementation on manufacturing floors.

PharmaCloud has been developed to address this limitation, as it offers DeepHow’s AI-powered operational knowledge platform within a validated, audit-ready cloud infrastructure tailored for regulated manufacturing settings.

Manufacturers can utilise AI to document expert knowledge, guide workers through standardised procedures, and verify completed work. The platform maintains traceability, governance, and controls necessary to comply with GMP requirements.

By integrating operator training, execution of standard work, and verification processes onto a single compliant platform, the solution allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to update frontline operations. This unification is intended to minimise execution risks and improve consistency without creating compliance barriers.

DeepHow claims that PharmaCloud introduces an operational model for regulated manufacturing in which AI and regulatory compliance are integrated.

DeepHow CEO Sivakumar Lakshmanan said: “Pharmaceutical manufacturing should not have to choose between innovation and audit readiness.

“PharmaCloud provides a GMP-compliant foundation to deploy advanced AI directly at the point of work, ensuring operators are trained, guided, and verified as they perform mission-critical tasks.”

DeepHow is an AI-powered operational knowledge management platform and is used by organisations worldwide to enhance onboarding, quality control, workplace safety, operational efficiency, and delivery processes.