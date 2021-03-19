Boston Pharmaceuticals signs three-year agreement with GSK

The US-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Boston Pharmaceuticals has announced the signing of a unique three-year out-license and option agreement with the UK-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

With this agreement, Boston Pharmaceuticals will become a preferred partner to GSK for exclusive pre-phase 2 programmes, which develops on the relationship founded in 2018 when Boston Pharmaceuticals had acquired five GSK programmes.

Boston Pharmaceuticals CEO Robert Armstrong said: “This new agreement validates Boston Pharmaceuticals as a trusted development partner with whom pharmaceutical companies can collaborate. GSK has been an excellent partner and we look forward to advancing these pre-phase 2 assets into and through the clinic to evaluate their potential to improve patient lives.”

To begin with, GSK will out-license and option the two programmes, GSK3903371 and GSK3502421 to Boston Pharmaceuticals.

GSK3903371 is a monoclonal antibody targeting the Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein (IL1RAP), which is a tumour-associated antigen that goads tumour growth and immunosuppression.

GSK3502421 is a small molecule inhibitor, which is orally available, for potential neurological disorders that targets Receptor Interacting Serine/Threonine Kinase 1 (RIPK1). RIPK1 is a key component of the TNF-driven inflammation and necroptosis pathway.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our relationship with Boston Pharmaceuticals as they continue to help us translate great science into medicines,” said John Lepore, SVP, Research of GSK. “This agreement makes strong strategic sense as it helps us assess the potential of multiple early-stage programs and focus on progressing our own internal assets, while maintaining pipeline optionality for the future.”

The agreement will also ensure that Boston Pharmaceuticals further develops select programmes through proof-of-concept (PoC).

After PoC studies are completed, GSK can use the option to reacquire each programme within pre-agreed terms and subsequently develop and commercialise them globally.

Provided GSK exercises the repurchase option, Boston Pharmaceuticals will be given a one-time payment, apart from being eligible for approval and sales royalties.

If GSK does not reacquire any programme, Boston Pharmaceuticals will continue to develop and commercialise the programme, which will then make GSK eligible to for royalty payments.