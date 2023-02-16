Coya Therapeutics has expanded its exclusive global licensing agreement with ARScience Biotherapeutics for low-dose IL-2 subcutaneous administration product candidate COYA 301.

Under the terms of the agreement, Coya obtained the rights for the development and commercialisation of its product COYA 301 as a single agent to treat several autoimmune diseases.

These additional rights expand on the original license rights that allowed Coya to develop and commercialise COYA 301 as monotherapy for various neurodegenerative conditions and as a combination Treg-based therapy in several treatment areas.

Coya Therapeutics CEO Howard Berman said: “We believe that Treg dysfunction is a common characteristic in certain neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. The expansion of the license agreement enables our development of COYA 301 in a potentially larger group of patients suffering from progressive diseases characterised by sustained inflammation.

“Our strategy is to develop COYA 301 both as a monotherapy and in combination with other immunomodulatory drugs (COYA 302) to potentially mitigate persistent inflammation.”

COYA 301 is an immunomodulatory cytokine and is intended to improve regulatory T cell (Treg) function in vivo for treating the systemic and neuro-inflammation underlying certain neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

ARScience Biotherapeutics CEO Carlos Banado said: “There is not currently an approved recombinant human low-dose IL-2 for therapeutic use.

“The development of a low-dose IL-2 formulation, delivered via a subcutaneous injection, may provide an effective treatment in a wide range of diseases characterised by increased inflammation. We are confident that Coya Therapeutics has the expertise to develop and commercialise this asset in multiple indications and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”