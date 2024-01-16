CARsgen Therapeutics has announced that its autologous CAR T-cell product candidate, CT011, received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

The IND clearance has been received for patients with GPC3-positive stage IIIa hepatocellular carcinoma at high risk of recurrence after surgical resection.

CT011 is designed to target Glypican-3 (GPC3), a protein associated with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

CARsgen Therapeutics chief medical officer Raffaele Baffa said: “Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) stands as the predominant histologic subtype of primary liver cancer, ranking as the sixth most prevalent cancer type globally.

“We initially identified GPC3 as a viable target for CAR T-cell therapy and subsequently progressed it to clinical trials for the treatment of HCC. Case report has shown patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma have achieved disease-free survival for more than seven years. We will continue to explore the potential of CAR-T for solid tumors and bring new treatment options for patients.”

In 2019, the therapy obtained IND clearance from the NMPA to treat GPC3-positive solid tumours, becoming the first CAR T-cell therapy against solid tumours to achieve this in China.

Following this clearance, CARsgen successfully completed enrolment for a Phase I trial in the country.

Last year, CARsgen collaborated with Huadong Medicine to commercialise zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel), CT053, in mainland China.

The fully human, autologous BCMA CAR T-cell product candidate of CARsgen, CT053 aims to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

CARsgen has operations in the US and China and is focused on CAR T-cell therapies to treat haematologic malignancies as well as solid tumours.