Caris Life Sciences and Moderna have signed a new multi-year agreement for advancing mRNA-based oncology therapeutics.

Under the deal, Moderna will utilise Caris’ library of de-identified, multi-modal data solutions generated from whole exome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, and protein analyses, in addition to claims data.

These data solutions will help bolster development strategies for Moderna’s oncology, comprising optimal clinical trial design facilitation, novel biomarkers discovery and resistance mechanisms characterisation.

Moderna oncology therapeutic area head and vice president Praveen Aanur said: “Partnering with Caris Life Sciences will support Moderna’s oncology portfolio with clinico-genomics data from Caris’ industry-leading and comprehensive suite of integrated precision medicine capabilities.”

Caris, with expertise in precision medicine and molecular profiling, is claimed to have established the largest clinico-genomic database, enhanced by cognitive computing, to decode the molecular complexity of the disease.

It is claimed to be the first in the industry to deliver Whole Exome Sequencing DNA coverage and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing RNA coverage (WES / WTS) for every patient.

Caris Life Sciences president David Spetzler said: “We are thrilled to partner with Moderna to impact and advance the field of cancer treatment with mRNA medicines, with a common goal of improving patient lives.

“The aggregate strength of our combined molecular, data science and therapeutics technologies will support the predictive modeling of patient responses to therapies, and more generally, may help improve the probability of technical and regulatory success of Moderna’s innovative medicines.”