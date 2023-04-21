Digital technology company BullFrog AI and Sage Group have entered into a strategic partnership to develop oncology assets.

This partnership will focus on exploring joint venture (JV) opportunities for advancing a Phase II ready asset and the preclinical prodrug asset of BullFrog AI.

The Phase II ready asset targets glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Through the collaboration, BullFrog AI will gain access to Sage Group’s capital resources, clinical and regulatory expertise, as well as contacts network, including innovators and large pharma.

BullFrog AI founder and CEO Vin Singh said: “Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of less than seven percent.

“With the Sage Group’s support, we look forward to identifying the right partner to help us advance clinical development of our oncology programs globally in an effort to bring a revolutionary new treatment option to glioblastoma patients.”

Recently, BullFrog AI signed an exclusive license agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) for prodrug compositions of mebendazole.

Under the deal, BullFrog AI received rights to commercialise N-substituted prodrugs of mebendazole, prodrug compositions.

The company aims to enable pharmaceuticals and biologics development by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development, using its bfLEAP artificial intelligence platform.