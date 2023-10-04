BridgeBio Pharma has entered into a strategic partnership with National Resilience (Resilience) for the manufacturing and advancement of two investigational gene therapies, BBP-812 and BBP-631.

BBP-812 and BBP-631 are the lead assets of BridgeBio.

An adeno-associated virus (AAV) 9 gene therapy, BBP-812 is intended to treat Canavan disease while BBP-631 is an AAV 5 gene therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

As per the deal, BridgeBio’s production process for these candidates will be passed on to a network comprising gene therapy facilities of Resilience.

Through this expense- and risk-sharing approach, Resilience will deliver similar production services to BridgeBio.

Under the collaboration, Resilience is entitled to get development and approval-based milestone payments and royalty payments on BBP-631 and BBP-812.

Furthermore, the company will provide assistance in the production requirements for clinical development.

If both gene therapies are successful, the company will also commercially manufacture these programmes.

Apart from BBP-812 and BBP-631, Resilience will serve as the key manufacturer for clinical projects arising in the future for the gene therapy portfolio of BridgeBio.

BridgeBio Gene Therapy CEO Eric David said: “We conduct process development, analytical development and optimisation in our own labs, and with this partnership, we can now hand these programs off to one of the most trusted partners in the industry for scale up and commercial manufacturing.

“This allows us to accelerate the development of our gene therapy portfolio in a capital-efficient and sustainable way with the hope of providing medicines more quickly.”