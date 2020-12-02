Boston Scientific announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Stark International Lux S.A.R.L., and SERB SAS, affiliates of SERB, a European specialty pharmaceutical group, to sell its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business for $800 million in cash.

SERB, backed by private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners since 2017, owns a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines focused on rare and life-threatening diseases.

“This transaction will help the BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business enhance its potential as a fully integrated specialty pharmaceuticals platform,” said Anthony Higham, president, BTG, Specialty Pharmaceuticals. “We believe our capabilities and portfolio strongly complement those of SERB, and we look forward to this next chapter as we continue to positively impact the lives of patients and the people who care for them.”

The BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business develops, manufactures and commercializes life-saving antidotes used in hospitals and emergency care settings, including the clinically proven and leading products CroFab®, DigiFab®, and Voraxaze®. The three franchises are expected to generate approximately $210 million in revenue for the full year 2020.

“After acquiring BTG in 2019 for approximately $3.7 billion net of cash on hand, and following the close of this transaction, we will have divested the two BTG non-medical device portions – Pharmaceutical Licensing royalties in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Specialty Pharmaceuticals announced today – for more than $1.0 billion in net proceeds,” said Jeff Mirviss, executive vice president and president, Peripheral Interventions, Boston Scientific. “We continue to be very pleased with the performance of the core Interventional Medicines business, the primary driver of the BTG acquisition, which has delivered strong growth and is expected to exceed our original goal of $175 million in synergies.”

The agreement includes the transfer of five facilities and approximately 280 employees globally. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Source: Company Press Release