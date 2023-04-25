Boehringer Ingelheim has opened its new advanced Biologicals Development Center (BDC) in Biberach an der Riß, Germany.

The company has invested €350m in the new research and development (R&D) centre, representing its largest single investment in the country to date.

The new high-tech facility will strengthen the company’s biopharmaceuticals development capabilities that account for about 50% of the company’s research pipeline.

Biopharmaceuticals offer therapies for many indications including cancer, stroke, or heart attack.

With workplaces for over 500 employees, the new 34,500m2 BDC will house scientists from several disciplines and three different development units to research and develop antibodies and therapeutic proteins.

They will look to produce the antibodies and therapeutic proteins from lab-scale to supply for clinical trial in the new facility.

Boehringer Ingelheim Board of Managing Directors chairman Hubertus von Baumbach said: “For many severe diseases with insufficient therapeutic options, highly complex biopharmaceutical molecules continue to give many patients great hope for treatment.

“In our new development centre, we will conduct cutting-edge research at the most advanced level to achieve therapeutic breakthroughs.

“This sets a benchmark for the industry and serves as an essential addition to our global biopharmaceutical R&D network.”

