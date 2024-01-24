BlueRock Therapeutics has exercised its exclusive option to license induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapy candidate from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics.

The OpCT-001 iPSC cell therapy candidate is intended for treating primary photoreceptor diseases.

The latest move marks the first iPSC therapy candidate to be licensed from the strategic R&D collaboration between BlueRock, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics established in 2021.

Under the licensing agreement, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics will receive a license fee and may also receive payments based on the achievement of specific development and commercial milestones.

An Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for OpCT-001 is anticipated for 2024.

BlueRock Therapeutics senior vice-president and development head Ahmed Enayetallah said: “We believe that cell therapy has great potential for restoring vision in patients who are living with retinal diseases.

“Our collaboration with the FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Opsis Therapeutics team has allowed us to execute important IND-enabling activities, and we are excited to advance OpCT-001 toward the clinic, with an IND filing planned for this year.”

Primary photoreceptor diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa and cone rod dystrophies, impact the retina’s photoreceptor cells, causing irreversible vision loss in both children and adults.

Currently, there are no treatment options available for these conditions.

OpCT-001 is designed to replace degenerated retinal tissue with functional cells, potentially restoring vision.