BioDuro-Sundia and X-Chem have collaborated to launch the DNA encoded compound library (DEL) technology services in China for the discovery of new small molecule drugs.

X-Chem will use the DEL services platform along with a group of new diverse lead- and drug-like small molecule compounds to help expedite the hits’ discovery and to expand their target range.

Customers can gain access to world-class discovery technologies and support when the DEL platform is combined with BioDuro-Sundia’s one-stop drug discovery platform.

It also covers the hit identification and optimisation, evaluation of lead and candidate compounds, along with quick advancement to preclinical development.

The libraries of X-Chem cover more than 250 billion small molecules.

The company’s libraries are maximally diverse and are designed for producing hit compounds which jump-start the medicinal chemistry programmes.

Its platform, libraries and screening strategies are intended to produce compound classes which can help in addressing any target and modality.

X-Chem has licensed over 100 research projects to companies located in Japan, Europe, and the US that include more than three hundred independent chemical series and over one thousand validated hit compounds.

BioDuro-Sundia will use its protein screening platform to help customers to complete the protein qualification, while ensuring its concentration, purity, and degree of aggregation.

This will help to meet the requirements for screening the compound library to ensure the best chances for identification of hit.

BioDuro-Sundia Drug Discovery president Dr. Xiang Li said: “We look forward to working with X-Chem to help our customers discover more novel small molecule leads through the application of DNA Encoded Compound Library (DEL).

“This collaboration will provide a cutting-edge platform for hit identification in early drug discovery and further expand BioDuro-Sundia’s one-stop new drug discovery and development capabilities.

“It will also empower innovative Chinese pharmaceutical companies with a more efficient drug discovery mechanism.

“We believe that through our collaboration with X-Chem scientists, new drug candidates will continue to be discovered and advanced, eventually moving towards the clinic and benefiting patients.”