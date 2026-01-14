BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has announced a $110m investment to expand its production of prefillable syringes in the US.

The company aims to strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain and accelerate the delivery of biologic and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs.

BD will introduce Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe manufacturing at its facility in Columbus, Nebraska.

Available in 1ml and 2.25ml formats, the platform is designed to support various formulation needs, including high viscosity and delivery device compatibility.

It integrates with autoinjectors to facilitate patient-centric drug delivery in both clinical and home settings.

BD will allocate $100m toward establishing the Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe production line at Columbus, with supply targeted to begin by mid-2026.

The funding will also support additional upgrades and capacity improvements at the site. An extra $10m will be invested to enhance cannula manufacturing capabilities, bringing the total number of new roles created at the site to approximately 120.

In an earlier announcement, BD announced an investment exceeding $35m to expand prefilled flush syringe production at Columbus, adding 50 jobs.

The facility has operated as part of BD’s global manufacturing network for over 75 years and houses vertically integrated cannula design and production operations.

These investments are part of BD’s plan to invest more than $2.5bn in US manufacturing over five years.

By localising Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe production, BD aims to enhance pharmaceutical supply chain resilience in the US as demand increases for biologics and combination products targeting chronic diseases.

BD Pharmaceutical Systems worldwide president Patrick Jeukenne said: “As demand for biologics and GLP-1s accelerates, BD is strengthening its American manufacturing footprint to support US-based drug delivery innovation and supply chain resiliency.

“This investment in Nebraska advances our long-term growth strategy and reflects our commitment to partnering with biopharmaceutical innovators as they bring advanced therapies to patients who require next-generation drug delivery solutions.”