Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners (Axcelead DDP) has signed a drug discovery service agreement with Astellas Pharma for new candidate compounds for targeted protein degraders.

This collaboration aims to leverage Axcelead’s DegLead Platform, an integrated service solution designed for the next generation of small-molecule drug discovery, to support Astellas’ discovery efforts and contribute to the generation of drug candidate compounds.

The platform addresses challenges in targeted protein degrader discovery, including synthetic technologies for the quick generation of compounds, diverse high-throughput screening systems, profiling assay systems, and compound libraries.

Axcelead DDP CEO and representative director Kengo Okada said: “We are pleased to conclude this agreement with Astellas based on their positive evaluation of our core technology – the integrated DegLead Platform solution.

“This agreement is evidence that our drug discovery solution for targeted protein degrader is a promising service that provides proprietary value to our clients. We continue to support our clients’ drug discovery by continuously evolving our pharmaceutical company-derived drug discovery platform by incorporating cutting-edge technologies.”

The potential of protein degraders is vast, with the ability to treat drug-resistant conditions and reduce drug resistance and toxicity. The company’s approach features multi-step high-throughput synthesis technology and quick ADME problem-solving.

Established in July 2017, Axcelead DDP claims to be Japan’s first drug discovery solution provider, inheriting Takeda Pharmaceutical’s drug discovery platform.

The company integrates screening, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology/biology, DMPK, and safety research functions into one centre with a research base and an original compound library.

With the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the company is said to be positioned to create quality drug candidates.