Atalanta Therapeutics has secured oversubscribed $97m in Series B financing to propel the Phase I trials of its RNA interference (RNAi) treatments targeting KCNT1-related epilepsy as well as Huntington’s disease.

Sanofi Ventures and EQT Life Sciences jointly led the funding round.

New investors like Novartis Venture Fund, RiverVest Venture Partners, Mirae Asset Financial Group, abrdn-managed funds, GHR Foundation, and Pictet Alternative Advisors, along with current investor F-Prime Capital took part in the financing round.

With this financing, the company’s total capital raised has reached a total of $262m.

Concurrently, the company also announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Jason Hafler from Sanofi Ventures, Arno de Wilde from EQT Life Sciences as well as Niall O’Donnell from RiverVest Venture Partners.

All the members are the managing directors of their respective firms.

Atalanta Therapeutics CEO and president Alicia Secor said: “This financing validates the truly transformative potential of Atalanta’s best- in-class di-siRNA platform for delivering oligonucleotide therapies to the central nervous system and the exciting promise of our expansive wholly-owned pipeline.

“Importantly, this Series B will support a path to the clinic for two programmes for serious neurological diseases that today lack disease-modifying therapies — KCNT1-related epilepsy and Huntington’s disease — and will anchor our growing franchise of investigational medicines for Huntington’s disease.”

ATL-201, an investigational therapy of the company is focused on treating KCNT1-related epilepsy.

This condition typically affects infants and children, causing frequent and intense seizures that are resistant to standard anti-seizure treatments, often leading to intellectual disability and developmental delays.

Tailored to minimise the KCNT1 levels and restore normal neuronal excitability, ATL-201 has shown promising outcomes in preclinical studies, significantly decreasing seizures and improving behavioural outcomes, with tolerability and durability.

Atalanta’s ATL-101 is an investigational di-siRNA designed to target and silence the HTT gene for treating Huntington’s disease.