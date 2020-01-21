The products are now a part of Armas' consistently growing product line, bringing their portfolio count to eleven

Armas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Armas), has begun the new year with launches of four generic injectables: Caffeine Citrate, Docetaxel, Gemcitabine and Verapamil HCI. These products are now a part of Armas’ consistently growing product line, bringing their portfolio count to eleven. The following are sizes available on each of the new products:

Caffeine Citrate Injection (the generic equivalent of Hikma’s, CAFCIT), available in 60mg/3mL; has an approximate market size of $4M, annually.

Docetaxel Injection (the generic equivalent of Sanofi’s, Taxotere), available in 20mg/1mL, 80mg/4mL and 160mg/8mL; has an approximate market size of $45M, annually.

Gemcitabine Injection (the generic equivalent of Eli Lilly’s, Gemzar), available in 200mg/5.26mL, 1G/26.3mL and 2G/52.6mL; has an approximate market size of $25M, annually.

Verapamil HCI Injection (the generic equivalent of Pfizer’s, Calan), available in 5mg/2mL and 10mg/4mL; has an approximate market size of $31M, annually.

“Building off the incredible success Armas saw in our first full year, we are excited to be adding these items to our growing product line,” said Joe Niemi, Chief Operating Officer, Armas Pharmaceuticals. “From the start, Armas’ mission was to bring affordability to healthcare and we continue to work towards that goal by partnering with our customers and bringing down the overall cost to the patient.”

