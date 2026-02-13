Ampersand Capital Partners has acquired Purna Pharmaceuticals, a Belgium-based provider of development and manufacturing services for liquid and semi-solid dosage forms in the pharmaceutical sector.

The move is part of Ampersand’s strategy to establish a trans-Atlantic pharmaceutical development partnership through the Purna and MedPharm alliance.

This partnership has the potential to become a preferred trans-Atlantic provider for the development, manufacturing, and formulation of topical and transdermal pharmaceutical drugs.

MedPharm operates as Ampersand’s topical and transdermal pharmaceutical development and manufacturing platform.

Achelous Partners acted as investment banking and financial adviser to Purna during the transaction.

Purna Pharmaceuticals CEO Bart Peeters said: “This acquisition marks an important next chapter for Purna and reflects Ampersand’s confidence in our leadership team, differentiated capabilities, and customer relationships.

“With Ampersand’s support, we are well positioned to continue investing in innovation, quality and capacity to better serve our global pharmaceutical customer base.”

Ampersand Capital Partners principal Hidde van Kerckoven said: “Purna has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer partnership. We are excited to support the Purna team by providing strategic guidance, capital, and access to our life sciences network while preserving the company’s culture and customer-first approach.”

Established in 1986, Purna delivers contract services for developing and manufacturing powder, liquid, and semi-solid pharmaceutical products, according to GXP standards and specific client requirements. The company serves small start-ups through to multinational pharma companies.

Ampersand Capital Partners manages $3bn in assets with an exclusive focus on growth investments within healthcare sectors.

In November 2024, GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital signed a definitive agreement to acquire biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Avid Bioservices in a $1.1bn cash transaction.