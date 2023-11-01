Integrated drug development solution company Altasciences has completed the expansion of its new laboratory facility in Columbia, Missouri in the US.

The newly expanded, 8,000ft2 space has a test material department.

It features advanced equipment and 48 workbenches, with a wide range of services, including flow cytometry, ligand binding assays, biomarker analysis, and cell culture capabilities.

Altasciences co-chief operating officer Marie-Hélène Raigneau said: “This laboratory expansion is a significant step forward in our ability to meet the increasing needs of sponsors.

“Our focus on growing our bioanalytical capabilities highlights Altasciences’ mission to help develop potentially life-saving therapeutics, and get them to market faster.

“Our integrated CRO/CDMO services combine bioanalytical services with preclinical and clinical study solutions, manufacturing services, and all complementary research support services, for maximum efficiency.”

Altasciences noted that it is the company’s third purpose-built laboratory.

All three laboratories in North America are said to be designed and managed uniformly.

The company’s laboratory sciences has the regulatory, scientific and operational knowledge for quantitation of biomarkers and drugs from discovery to preclinical to Phase IV.

It provides data for TK, PK, and PD determinations for supporting preclinical as well as clinical studies.

The full-service solutions offered by Altasciences include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, programme management, bioanalysis, medical writing, clinical monitoring, biostatistics, and data management.