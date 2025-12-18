Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to invest $250m in the expansion of its facility in Norton, Massachusetts, US, to meet the growing global demand for RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics.

This is claimed to become the first fully dedicated small-interfering RNA (siRNA) enzymatic-ligation manufacturing facility.

The facility expansion is intended to increase capacity, lower production expenses, and enable support for future medicine launches from the company’s development pipeline.