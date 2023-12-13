Pharmaceutical company focused on medical dermatology Almirall has signed a multi-target alliance with mRNA/LNP technology platform company etherna to discover and develop new mRNA-based therapies to address severe skin diseases, including non-melanoma skin cancer.

The alliance brings together and leverages etherna’s mRNA capabilities and LNP formulations with Almirall’s expertise in medical dermatology to speed up the discovery of new treatment options.

The delivery of LNP-formulated mRNA for transient as well as local translation of therapeutic proteins provides an opportunity to encode several therapeutically active components in one treatment.

The two companies will work together on the research activities, with Almirall leading clinical development and commercialisation.

As per the terms of the agreement, etherna will get upfront and technology access payments.

Furthermore, etherna can also get success-based development and commercial milestone payments that could be more than €300m based on launch and commercial success of several products, as well as tiered royalties on future global sales.

Additional financial details were not divulged.

Almirall chief scientific officer Dr. Karl Ziegelbauer said: “At Almirall, we always look for new solutions for patients suffering from skin diseases and we are thrilled about the strategic alliance with etherna to strengthen our pipeline with mRNA-based assets.”

Etherna CEO Bernard Sagaert said: “We are excited to partner with Almirall to advance mRNA therapeutics into medical dermatology. Almirall and etherna share the vision that intradermal application of LNP-formulated mRNA is a highly promising strategy to bring novel, efficacious new treatment options that will deliver huge benefits to patients.”