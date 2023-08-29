Allucent has received a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to expedite clinical research and development of next-generation booster vaccines for Covid-19.

These candidates are being developed to offer better protection, extend the duration in preventing illness and transmission, as compared to the current vaccine technologies.

As part of the contract, Allucent will initiate a Phase IIb clinical trial of 10,000 participants under BARDA’s Clinical Studies Network.

The study will compare the relative efficacy of next-generation vaccines against approved vaccines to prevent symptomatic, PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Allucent chairman and CEO Mark Goldberg said: “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to combat Covid-19 and its variants.

“We are excited to leverage our expertise and resources to help develop next-generation booster vaccines that will enhance global immunity and save lives.

“This award results from our focused investment in countering infectious diseases and further builds upon our growing federally funded clinical trials portfolio.”

Funds for this project were offered in whole or in part from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Allucent is engaged in providing comprehensive drug development solutions including consulting, biometrics, clinical operations, and clinical pharmacology across various therapeutic areas.