AbbVie’s subsidiary Allergan has announced the availability of FDA-approved eye drop, VUITY (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, by prescription in pharmacies across the US.

VUITY is a once-a-day prescription eye drop used for the treatment of age-related blurry near vision or presbyopia in adults.

It improves near and intermediate vision of adults without affecting their distance vision.

The eye drop is an optimised formulation of pilocarpine, which is an established eye care therapy.

In October this year, the eye drop received FDA approval based on the data obtained from two pivotal Phase III clinical trials – GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2.

In these trials, the safety, efficacy, and ability of VUITY was evaluated to treat age-related blurry near vision.

Allergan medical therapeutics senior vice president Jag Dosanjh said: “We are pleased to be able to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to market sooner than expected for the millions of Americans with presbyopia who may benefit from it.

“This significant innovation in age-related eye health reflects our commitment to advance vision care and expands our leading portfolio of treatments for eye care providers and their patients.”

According to the company, about 128 million population in the US are affected with presbyopia, a common and progressive eye condition that reduces the ability in the eye to focus on near objects, usually begins around 40 years of age.

