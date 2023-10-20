Aldena Therapeutics has selected PCI Pharma Services (PCI) for manufacturing and distributing of ALD-102, an investigational treatment for dermatological diseases.

PCI will be responsible for the formulation, packaging, and distribution of a siRNA-based investigational injectable treatment for inflammatory dermatological conditions.

The organisation will carry out all these activities at its facility located in San Diego.

ALD-102 is currently undergoing preclinical trials and stands as Aldena’s leading therapy in development.

More than 900 million people worldwide suffer from dermatological diseases.

Aldena utilises siRNA-based approach for developing advanced and long-lasting treatments for skin conditions.

Aldena CEO Thibaud Portal said: “We are very pleased as Aldena’s agreement with PCI has given us the integrated services and support we need to meet our ambitious research and development timelines.

“This collaboration with PCI will be essential as we continue building our pipeline of new dermatological products targeting conditions for which there is an unmet medical need.”

Aldena said it selected PCI due to its expertise in complex formulations, and cold chain.

PCI’s robotic sterile fill-finish gloveless isolator platform is suitable for filling different sterile medications into vials and syringes for small-to-mid-size client requirements.

PCI Pharma Services CEO Salim Haffar said: “We are proud to be one of only a few CDMOs worldwide able to offer integrated sterile fill-finish capabilities, alongside our clinical packaging facilities, to clients who are developing novel and disruptive approaches to treating disease.

“Working with innovative companies like Aldena directly ladders back to our mission to provide clinical and commercial supply chain solutions to ultimately improve patients’ lives.”