AdAlta, GPCR Therapeutics partner on new cancer treatment approach

AdAlta has announced collaboration with clinical-stage biotech company GPCR Therapeutics to evaluate a new cancer treatment approach.

The companies will assess AdAlta’s CXCR4 inhibiting i-bodies as cancer therapeutics, using GPCR’s combination inhibition technique.

AdAlta owns an i-bodies panel that inhibit CXCR4 signalling in different ways.

The panel includes the company’s lead drug candidate, AD-214, which has progressed to clinical development to treat fibrotic diseases.

GPCR Therapeutics discovered that the combination of CXCR4 inhibitors and molecules that inhibit other GPCRs associated with CXCR4 in cancer can lead to CXCR4’s superior inhibition.

Under the partnership deal, AdAlta will be responsible for supplying its CXCR4 inhibiting i-bodies’ panel.

GPCR Therapeutics will assess the i-bodies along with a generic beta-blocker molecules series which are chosen from its platforms, that inhibit a GPCR, called B2AR.

The studies will assess the combined CXCR4-B2AR inhibition’s effect on cell migration, in vitro cell signalling, and cell killing.

The company will evaluate the combined inhibition of the compounds in vivo in mouse cancer models, if the studies are successful.

AdAlta CEO and managing director Tim Oldham said: “Through the programme, we hope to demonstrate that AdAlta’s i-bodies, when combined with other GPCR inhibitors can have enhanced therapeutic outcomes in cancer, in comparison with the typical approach of inhibiting individual GPCRs.

“This collaboration is consistent with our strategy of expanding the commercial use of our i-bodies in a cost-effective way.”

If studies are successful, AdAlta will have the first option to licence and further market the products resulting from the collaboration.

Meanwhile, GPCR Therapeutics will also have the similar option if it is not exercised by AdAlta.