AbbVie has extended its collaboration with Calico Life Sciences to discover and develop new therapies for patients with age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration and cancer.

The two companies have initially collaborated in 2014 and the latest agreement extends their collaboration from 2022 to 2025.

As part of the partnership, Calico pursues discovery-stage research and development of new therapies using advanced technology and computing capabilities together with AbbVie.

Since 2014, the two companies have advanced three clinical stage programmes in neurodegeneration and immuno-oncology and also have a portfolio of over 20 early-stage programmes targeting specific disease pathways.

At present, Calico and AbbVie have two PTPN2 inhibitors in Phase I studies.

Calico research and development head Aarif Khakoo said: “Our three clinical initiatives and more than 20 discovery and preclinical programmes to date are clear evidence of how productive a partnership we’ve established.

“This additional extension validates our original vision and is a testament to the collective efforts of many people from both organizations who are working to deepen our understanding of specific disease pathways and develop novel therapies for patients.”

Under the terms of the latest deal, Calico will be responsible for the research and early development of therapies until 2025 as well as advancing the collaboration projects into Phase IIa through 2030.

Meanwhile, AbbVie will support Calico in its early research and development efforts and also have option to manage late-stage development and commercial activities after completion of Phase IIa studies.

Both companies will share the costs and profits equally and will each contribute an additional $500m to the collaboration.