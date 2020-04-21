Wavelength Pharmaceuticals, a leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), today reported that it has greatly expanded production of APIs for certain pharmaceutical products needed to manage respiratory critical care patients.

Demand for these products, including Midazolam, Cisatracurium, and Rocuronium, has skyrocketed as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“For more than 30 years we have invested in building a world-class operation supplying the highest quality APIs for a wide variety of products,” said Iftach Seri, CEO of Wavelength Pharmaceuticals. “Our robust supply chain and impeccable regulatory track record are enabling us to quickly respond to the urgent need for life-saving care for critically ill COVID-19 patients. We are proud of our highly experienced team, who is working tirelessly to treble and quadruple our production and supply of these essential APIs for patients in the U.S. and Europe.”

Wavelength also announced availability of its new API CDMO (contract development and manufacturing) services that leverage the company’s core strengths in complex chemistry, crystalline forms, and particle design along with its strong culture of quality and regulatory compliance to provide customized solutions for development and manufacturing of new APIs. Wavelength can deliver a wide range of production needs, from pre-clinical grams to multi-ton commercial quantities, at the required quality, on time, and with complete regulatory support. With continuous investment in simplifying and de-risking its supply chain, Wavelength has all the required capabilities and the flexibility to reliably meet shifting customer needs and accommodate their growth.

Mr. Seri added, “Our commitment to being ‘always aligned’ with the needs of our customers drove us to invest in the required capabilities and expertise that now allow us to respond so quickly to the urgent need for respiratory critical care drugs for COVID-19 patients. It also underlies our decision to share our extensive experience with customers and collaborators via our CDMO service unit. We are honored to be able to offer these products and services to support customers and patients during these challenging times.”

Source: Company Press Release