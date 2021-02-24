Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for priority review for TicoVac, a tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for priority review for TicoVac, a tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine.

This vaccine is for active immunisation to prevent TBE in individuals aged one year and older.

TBE is a viral infection that affects the brain and spine, and is transmitted to humans mostly through infected tick bites. It also infects humans, although less frequently, by ingestion of unpasteurised milk or milk products from infected animals.

Pfizer noted that the ticks infected with the TBE virus have been identified in over 35 countries across Europe and Asia until now.

Currently, the TBE vaccination has been recommended by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) for people who live in or are travelling to these risk areas.

If approved, TicoVac will be the first vaccine in the US, which would help reduce the risk of TBE virus for adults and children travelling to or living in endemic areas; including military personnel posted in these locations.

Pfizer Vaccines global president Nanette Cocero said: “For many years, our TBE vaccine has helped protect millions of people in Europe from this potentially serious disease.

“We are proud that today’s US FDA Priority Review acceptance acknowledges the potential value that our vaccine candidate can bring.

“If approved in the US, we hope this vaccine will help protect those traveling to or residing temporarily in at-risk locations, potentially including military personnel who are serving overseas.”