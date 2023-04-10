Marmara Research Center (MAM) and The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) have commenced Medical Biotechnology Research Center (MEDIBIYO) for the production of drugs and vaccines on a pilot scale, reported Daily Sabah.

Located at the TÜBITAK MAM Gebze campus in Kocaeli province close to Istanbul, the MEDIBIYO facility can generate biotechnological drugs and vaccines that align with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards, stated the Turkish publication.

Ready to commence operation, this centre supports several industrial entities in the country.

MEDIBIYO is expected to begin operations to meet demands of the pharmaceutical companies.

In 2022, the country’s first biosimilar drug project from cell to drug was undertaken via a partnership with the pharmaceutical industry under the supervision of TÜBITAK and MAM. After to that, an area was set up to back small-scale production.

MEDIBIYO is undertaking studies to produce personalised wound dressings leveraging three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting technology; to develop theranostics molecules for solid tumours diagnosis and treatment; and to develop CAR-T cell therapy system targeted at Covid-19 and CD19, in addition to others.

Among the ongoing research includes developing a 3D lung cancer model to detect biomarker-based lung cancer, developing new dendritic nanostructures targeting gene and drug carriers in colon cancer therapy, besides hemostatic and tissue adhesive products.

TÜBITAK was set up by a consortium from over 60 countries from Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Asia for establishing the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.