Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has entered an agreement with Microsoft to advance AI-driven early lung cancer detection.

The collaboration will deploy radiology AI algorithms cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through Microsoft’s Precision Imaging Network, a component of its healthcare radiology solutions.

Already used by more than 80% of US hospitals, the network enables the sharing of medical imaging and access to third-party imaging AI.

The partnership aims to deploy AI capabilities that automatically analyse X-ray and CT images to assist radiologists in identifying lung disease.

The AI algorithms are designed to detect lung nodules that are difficult to identify, which may enable the recognition of patients in the earlier phases of lung cancer and facilitate prompt triage to suitable care pathways.

According to BMS, this approach intends to support radiologists’ workflows while also reducing their clinical workload.

The collaboration seeks to broaden access to early detection, especially within medically underserved populations such as rural hospitals and community clinics throughout the US. The initiative encourages earlier diagnosis by integrating advanced AI tools into resource-limited settings, supporting equitable care for all patients.

BMS digital health vice-president and head Dr Alexandra Goncalves said: “By combining Microsoft’s highly scalable radiology solutions with Bristol Myers Squibb’s deep expertise in oncology and drug delivery, we’ve envisioned a unique AI-enabled workflow that helps clinicians quickly and accurately identify patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and guide them to optimal care pathways and precision therapies.

“An integrated, AI-powered platform that streamlines patient flow can significantly improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes.”

In December 2025, Harbour BioMed and BMS signed a multi-year, worldwide strategic partnership and licence agreement focused on multi-specific antibody discovery and development.