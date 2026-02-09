Innovent Biologics and Eli Lilly and Company have entered a strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the global development of new medicines in the fields of oncology and immunology.

The partnership represents the seventh agreement between the two companies and aims to expedite the delivery of new therapies to patients worldwide.

Under the agreement, Innovent will utilise its antibody technology platforms and clinical execution capabilities to lead research programmes from concept through clinical proof-of-concept, concluding at the Phase II clinical trial stage in China.

Lilly will hold exclusive rights to develop and commercialise these programmes outside Greater China while Innovent will retain all rights within Greater China.

Innovent will receive a $350m upfront payment under this agreement. The company is also eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments totalling up to approximately $8.5bn, subject to achieving designated milestones.

In addition, Innovent will obtain tiered royalties on net sales of each product outside Greater China.