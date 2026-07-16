Telix Pharmaceuticals has officially opened a radiopharmaceutical research, manufacturing, and treatment facility in Melbourne, Australia, to expedite the delivery of new treatments for cancer.

Known as Telix Manufacturing Solutions North Melbourne (TMSNM), the site is described as the country’s first purpose-built facility to combine radiochemistry laboratories, clinical manufacturing, patient dose administration, and imaging in one location.

It aims to boost local capacity for radiopharmaceuticals, which are increasingly used to diagnose and treat cancer. The facility aims to address manufacturing capacity challenges and bring production and patient administration closer together.

By integrating research, clinical trials, and patient treatment, the company aims to reduce the time needed to progress from early-stage trials to wider patient access.

Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre (MTIC) will deliver patient care and research at the North Melbourne site.

The collaboration between Telix and MTIC includes studies sponsored by Telix, investigator-led trials, and selected projects from external partners.

Telix managing director and group CEO Dr Christian Behrenbruch said: “Radiopharmaceuticals are fast becoming an important part of cancer care, but manufacturing capacity for novel treatments, which needs to be near patients, remains a constraint in Australia.

“This facility will allow us to move new treatments from research into the clinic and patient use more efficiently. It is also an investment in Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability and the specialist workforce needed to build a globally competitive radiopharmaceutical industry.”

MTIC founder, chair and chief medical officer professor Rod Hicks said: “Bringing these capabilities together will give clinicians faster access to novel radiopharmaceuticals and allow emerging technologies to be assessed in a real-world clinical setting.

“It will help us select patients more precisely, measure treatment response and generate evidence more quickly as we evaluate new targets and next generation isotopes and treatment approaches.”

Telix disclosed that the new site will also provide training for nuclear medicine, radiochemistry, engineering, and clinical research roles.

In February 2024, Telix signed an agreement to acquire US-based speciality radiopharmaceutical development and bioconjugation company IsoTherapeutics.