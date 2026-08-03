China-based IMPACT Therapeutics and Pharmanovia have entered an exclusive licensing deal worth up to €423.5m ($488.3m), giving Pharmanovia rights to manufacture, develop, and commercialise senaparib in 66 countries.

The agreement covers the use of senaparib as a maintenance monotherapy for adult patients with advanced epithelial high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer.

Under the agreement, IMPACT Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment, near-term regulatory milestone payments, and additional commercial milestones tied to meeting specified sales targets.

The company is also entitled to tiered royalties up to the mid-twenties percent on product net sales.

The deal expands senaparib’s potential availability to all 27 European Union member states, Australia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the UK, and a range of territories in the Middle East and North Africa.

The companies anticipate that this partnership will accelerate the availability of senaparib following regulatory approvals.

Senaparib is a poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 and 2 (PARP1/2) inhibitor developed by IMPACT Therapeutics.

The company previously received approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China in January 2025 for the use of senaparib as a first-line maintenance therapy in adult patients with advanced forms of ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

The product was also added to China’s National Reimbursement Drug List in December 2025.

In Europe, a marketing authorisation application for senaparib as a first-line maintenance therapy in adult patients with advanced ovarian cancer was accepted by the European Medicines Agency in August 2025, and a decision is expected in the second half of 2026.

Pharmanovia brings established expertise and infrastructure to the collaboration, which IMPACT Therapeutics states will assist in making the treatment more widely accessible across the covered regions.