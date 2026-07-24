BeOne Medicines is set to invest $300m in expanding its manufacturing and research operations at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, US.

The new investment increases BeOne Medicines’ total spend on US manufacturing facilities to exceed $1bn.

This expansion will increase the company’s production capacity for its cancer medicines and is expected to create around 120 new full-time jobs.

The development involves the construction of a three-storey building covering approximately 145,000ft², adjacent to BeOne’s existing Hopewell site.

Once completed, this will bring the total campus size to an estimated 545,000ft².

The new facility is scheduled to be fully operational in 2029 and will house drug product manufacturing and packaging operations, along with quality control laboratories and office space.

Some of the new capacity will be reserved for future growth and strategic partnerships.

With this addition, BeOne Medicines aims to combine its existing biologics manufacturing with new capabilities for small molecule drug products under one roof.

The expanded facility will also support the company’s haematology portfolio and larger pipeline of oncology assets, which includes more than 35 clinical and commercial-stage products.

Opened in July 2024 after an initial $800m outlay, the Princeton West Innovation Campus serves as BeOne Medicines’ flagship US manufacturing and clinical research centre.

The 42-acre site includes more than one million square feet of space that could be developed for further manufacturing needs. The Hopewell campus also supports clinical and commercial production for BeOne Medicines’ solid tumour therapies.

BeOne is conducting 93 clinical studies across 45 states and one territory at 1,100 locations, with support from over 650 investigators.

In August 2025, BeOne Medicines’ investigational Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, BGB-16673, received priority medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency to treat Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia in individuals previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.