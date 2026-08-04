CapVest Partners-backed Curium has agreed to buy rival US-based radiopharmaceutical company Lantheus in an all-cash deal worth up to nearly $8bn.

The deal will take the Nasdaq-listed Lantheus private.

Under the agreement, Curium US will purchase all outstanding shares of Lantheus for $102.50 per share upon closing.

Lantheus’ shareholders are also set to receive non-transferable contingent value rights (CVRs) that could provide up to an additional $12.00 per share if certain commercial milestones for the company’s product portfolio are met by 2030. This brings the potential total consideration per share to $114.50.

The offer represents a 38% premium to Lantheus’ 60-day volume-weighted average price, a 29% premium to its 30-day average. It is also 21% above the company’s closing price as of 21 May 2026, the last day before media reports emerged about the potential sale.

The proposed transaction has received unanimous approval from Lantheus’ Board of Directors.

Lantheus executive chair and CEO Mary Anne Heino said: “We believe this transaction is the ultimate validation of what the Lantheus team has built over seven decades of innovation in radiopharmaceuticals.

“Combining strategically with Curium brings together two pioneers with complementary strengths and a shared passion for nuclear medicine. Together, we can broaden and accelerate patient access to life-changing diagnostics and therapeutics and fully realise the differentiated outcomes and value radiopharmaceuticals can deliver.”

If approved and finalised, the new combined entity would operate across oncology, neurology, and cardiology in more than 70 countries. It will integrate Curium’s theranostics capabilities and global manufacturing operations with Lantheus’ US-based radiodiagnostics business.

Curium CEO Renaud Dehareng said: “Lantheus is the ideal partner to accelerate what we have been building at Curium. We have executed a strategy to build an innovative, theragnostic platform by expanding our global manufacturing footprint, advancing our radioligand therapy pipeline across key regions, and positioning Curium to drive the next generation of theragnostic innovation.

“Lantheus’ complementary business accelerates our strategy with a robust US commercial infrastructure, a complementary F18-isotope based prostate diagnostics franchise and marks our entry in the US market for diagnostic solutions targeting Neurology and Echocardiography.

“Together, we will provide meaningful theragnostic options to patients from SPECT and PET diagnostics to targeted radioligand therapy across the globe. This combination unlocks an opportunity that neither company could achieve alone, as it positions us to reach significantly more patients and clinicians globally.”

The transaction will be financed through a mix of debt and equity, with no financial conditions attached. The companies expect the merger to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory and Lantheus’ shareholder approvals.

Until then, Lantheus will continue to operate as an independent, publicly listed company.