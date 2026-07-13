Takeda and the Indonesian Government have announced a multi-phased collaboration to strengthen the country’s plasma ecosystem and expand access to plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs).

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia (BKPM) has issued a fractionation licence to Takeda, allowing the company to collect and process plasma as part of the new initiative.

Takeda plans to invest up to $30m to establish an ecosystem for PDMPs, including the start of a national plasma donation pilot programme.

Lasting two years, the first phase will see the opening of plasma donation centres in Indonesia to assess feasibility and operational models before considering a national expansion.

Takeda stated that these centres will apply international quality and regulatory standards and tap into the company’s experience in plasma donation.

The initiative is expected to generate new job opportunities, particularly in healthcare and laboratory roles, and aims to support the transfer of global best practices to local staff through training programmes.

Alongside the establishment of donation sites, Takeda will also explore the requirements for building a plasma-derived therapy manufacturing facility in Indonesia, which could supply both the domestic and international markets.

Until local manufacturing is established, plasma collected in Indonesia will be processed at Takeda’s existing global facilities, with prioritisation given to the country’s needs in accordance with legal requirements.

Takeda said that global demand for PDMPs continues to rise while access to these medicines remains limited in some ASEAN countries, including Indonesia. Challenges such as underdiagnosis and low awareness of treatable conditions persist.

The collaboration intends to reduce these barriers and improve care for Indonesian patients to create a sustainable supply of plasma and associated medicines.

Takeda plasma-derived therapies president Ramy Riad said: “This initiative demonstrates Takeda’s commitment to expanding access to PDMPs, advancing healthcare resilience and supporting sustainable health systems.

“From the introduction of our first PDMPs in Indonesia earlier this year to our investment in local plasma infrastructure, we are proud to extend our collaboration with Indonesia and leverage our global expertise in plasma science to support Indonesia’s long-term healthcare objectives.”

The pilot plasma donation centres are expected to open in 2027 as part of Takeda’s BioLife network.

Earlier this month, Insilico Medicine entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Takeda to deploy its AI-based Pharma.AI platform in the discovery and development of drug candidates.