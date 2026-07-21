Halozyme Therapeutics has signed a global partnership and licence agreement with Incyte to assess additional subcutaneous formulations of INCA033989, a monoclonal antibody targeting mutant calreticulin (mutCALR), in patients with mutCALR-expressing myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

The partnership will use Halozyme’s Enhanze drug delivery technology to potentially improve the convenience of administering INCA033989.

Incyte will evaluate the benefits of the technology in creating subcutaneous versions of the antibody therapy.

The companies aim to enable simplified dosing and delivery methods for patients receiving treatment for MPNs.

Under the agreement, Halozyme is eligible for an upfront payment from Incyte and additional milestone-based payments and royalties on net sales of commercial medicines developed using the Enhanze technology.

As part of the collaboration, Incyte may suggest up to two further targets to be considered for use with Enhanze.

Halozyme president and CEO Dr Helen Torley said: “This collaboration with Incyte underscores the continued momentum and broad applicability of our Enhanze technology across high-value therapeutic areas.

“Incyte brings a strong portfolio and deep expertise in haematology, and we look forward to working together to enable the development of more convenient subcutaneous treatment options for patients.

“This agreement builds on Halozyme’s established track record of successful collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies and further diversifies our portfolio of partnered programmes across multiple therapeutic areas.”

Enhanze, which incorporates the rHuPH20 enzyme, supports the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids and is currently in use in over 100 countries with more than one million patients having received products using the technology.

Halozyme licensed Enhanze to several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Roche, Pfizer, AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

In April 2026, Halozyme Therapeutics’ subsidiary Halozyme Hypercon signed a global exclusive partnership and licence agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the former’s Hypercon technology.