Stingthera has signed a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck to analyse the combination of investigational SNX281 and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in some patients with advanced solid tumours and lymphoma.

SNX281 is Stingthera’s small molecule agonist of the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) protein.

An anti-programmed death receptor-1 (anti-PD-1) therapy, Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck & Co’s subsidiary Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

This drug combination will be analysed on certain patients diagnosed with advanced solid tumours and lymphoma, who have either relapsed on or have become refractory to earlier immune checkpoint treatment.

The terms of the deal will see Stingthera hold the clinical trial.

Beginning in late November 2020, the trial began the SNX281 monotherapy arm.

Under the Phase 1, open-label, multi-centre, multi-dose trial, aspects on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of SNX281 just as single therapy and also in combination with Keytruda will be analysed.

Following the optimal dose determination of SNX281 as a mono agent as well as in combination with Keytruda, expansion cohorts to analyse the safety and efficacy aspects further in particular patients will be examined.

The single therapy arm features colorectal and ovarian cancer, while the combination arm features refractory or relapsed tumours on checkpoint inhibitors.

Stingthera chief medical officer Humphrey Gardner said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Merck to evaluate SNX281 in combination with Keytruda as treatment for people with solid tumours or lymphoma who have relapsed on or have become refractory to prior immune checkpoint therapy, as these are patients for which there are limited treatment options available and their overall survival remains low.

“We look forward to further evaluating the potential clinical utility of this combination, in an effort to improve outcomes for patients with a number of different cancers.”