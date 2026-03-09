Sciwind Biosciences has received China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for its Ecnoglutide injection for chronic weight management.

Ecnoglutide is a cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-biased glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist intended for chronic weight management in Chinese adults with obesity or who are overweight.

It is distinguished by its selective activation of the cAMP signalling pathway, reducing β-arrestin recruitment. This mechanism enables potent and sustained weight loss while supporting metabolic improvements and minimising the risk of chronic diseases.

Ecnoglutide’s approval was based on a Phase III clinical trial that was published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in June 2025.

The trial demonstrated dose-dependent results at week 48, where patients receiving the highest dose (2.4mg) achieved a mean 15.4% (placebo-adjusted 15.1%) reduction in weight.

Furthermore, 92.8% of participants realised a weight loss of at least 5%, with many surpassing 10% or 15% reductions. Weight loss continued throughout 48 weeks without plateauing.

Participants receiving Ecnoglutide also saw significant improvements across cardiometabolic risk factors such as blood pressure, fasting glucose, insulin levels, haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), lipid profile, and waist circumference.

The treatment led to a notable decrease in uric acid levels, up to 54.3µmol/L, and reduced hyperuricaemia incidence.

For those with baseline liver fat content of 8% or above, Ecnoglutide resulted in a mean reduction of -53.1% by week 40 among those on the 2.4mg dose. Liver enzyme concentrations also dropped more than those recorded in the placebo group.

Sciwind Biosciences founder and CEO Dr Hai Pan said: “The approval of Ecnoglutide injection for weight management is an important milestone for Sciwind in the metabolic disease area, and a breakthrough for China’s innovative drugs in the global GLP-1 field.

“As the world’s first approved cAMP-biased GLP-1 receptor agonist, Ecnoglutide injection has now completed its strategic positioning for both weight management and type 2 diabetes indications.”