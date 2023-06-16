Generic and biosimilar medicines provider Sandoz has introduced a global action plan to provide patients with quick access to biologic medicines.

Dubbed Act4Biosimilars Action Plan, the new roadmap has been designed to boost the adoption of global biosimilar products by at least 30% points in more than 30 countries by 2030.

The action plan is part of Act4Biosimilars initiative, which was established by Sandoz and introduced last year.

It features crucial challenges that bar patients from gaining access to biosimilar medicines.

The action plan also includes steps that can be taken to speed up the adoption of such medicines by defeating those challenges.

Furthermore, it includes several analytical reports on major challenges faced by different regions, with the Americas being the first region highlighted.

According to this report, the interchangeability regulatory norms have created confusion among patients and healthcare professionals in the US.

The report also highlights that gaps in the regulatory methods can expose patients in Colombia and Ecuador to biocopies that may not comply with World Health Organization’s (WHO) global guidelines for biosimilars approval, among others.

Act4Biosimilars Action Plan has 12 major initiatives to fast rack the adoption of biosimilar across 4As – approvability, acceptability, accessibility and affordability.

In addition, Act4Biosimilars Steering Committee is currently working with local stakeholders in the Americas to deploy the action plan as well as identify and resolve issues that are hindering wider adoption of biosimilar products.

The Steering Committee will concentrate on the European market in the last quarter of this year, the Middle East & Africa in the first quarter of next year and the Asia Pacific in the second quarter of 2024.

Act4Biosimilars Steering Committee member and Diakonhjemmet Hospital Department of Rheumatology former head Tore Kvien said: “The time to globalise biosimilars is now, so that advanced biologic medicines are accessible to patients who need them most.

“Their benefits are proven, and it’s time to bring them to more patients and health systems across the world.”