Lead Pharma has signed a collaboration and license agreement with Roche for the development of oral small molecules to treat a range of immune-mediated diseases.

As part of single target research collaboration, both companies will conduct research activities to select a pre-clinical candidate after which Roche will focus on further development and global commercialisation.

Lead Pharma CEO Frans van den Berg said: “Our ambition is to develop life-changing treatments for patients. We are delighted to team up with Roche to pursue this goal.

“Partnering is a key element of our strategy, this collaboration is yet another validation of the value of Lead Pharma’s innovation power.”

Deregulated immune function results in a range of human diseases, and multiple immune-mediated disorders comprise of rheumatoid arthritis, skin diseases such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

As per terms of the deal, Lead Pharma will secure an upfront payment of €10m, as well as receive research funding and pre-clinical milestone payments.

The total potential payments include research, development, regulatory and sales milestones that amount to €260m. The deal also includes royalties on worldwide sales.

Roche Pharma Partnering global head James Sabry said: “We are committed to advancing innovative science and transformative medicines for people affected by different immune-mediated diseases.

“We are looking forward to further building on our expertise in this field and collaborating with Lead Pharma, aiming to make a difference for those patients.”

Lead Pharma is engaged in the discovery and development of advanced medicines to treat immune diseases and cancer.

In September, Roche completed a share purchase agreement to acquire an Irish biotechnology company Inflazome for an upfront payment of €380m.