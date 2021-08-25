Shape Therapeutics has entered into a multi-target strategic collaboration and licence agreement with Roche to develop gene therapy for particular targets in the areas of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rare diseases.

As per the terms of the deal, Shape is eligible to get an initial payment in addition to development, regulatory and sales milestone payments, potentially more than $3bn in total value.

Shape is also entitled to receive tiered royalty payments on future sales of products resulting from this partnership.

The partnership will see Shape apply its RNA editing platform RNAfix and potentially tap its AAVid technology platform for next-generation tissue-specific adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) to create gene therapy for neuroscience and rare disease indications.

Shape Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Francois Vigneault said: “Our mission at Shape is to unlock the next breakthrough in RNA technologies in the gene therapy space across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

“The relationship with Roche quickly centred on a common desire to tackle some of the world’s most challenging diseases by accelerating the development of breakthrough technologies towards the clinic.”

Shape will carry out the preclinical research to detect and offer development candidates discovered using its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven RNAfix and potentially, AAVid platforms.

Roche will be responsible for development and worldwide commercialisation of any products potentially developed through the alliance.

Roche Pharma Partnering head James Sabry said: “This new collaboration is also perfectly aligned with our broader efforts across the Roche Group to unlock the full potential of gene therapy.

“We look forward to working with Shape to create novel treatment options for neuroscience and rare disease indications.”