Revive Therapeutics has engaged Complete Phytochemical Solutions, which specialises in unique and complex analyses and formulation development of phytochemicals, to advance the Company’s research and development initiatives of psilocybin-based products for the pharmaceutical market.

“Revive has an intellectual property portfolio of psilocybin-based formulations ready to advance to the next stages of clinical development and with our newly-established relationship with Complete Phytochemical Solutions they will bring a wealth of product formulation and testing experience with phytochemicals, including hallucinogenics. Complete Phytochemical Solutions will be instrumental in achieving milestones that will unlock the potential of our psilocybin-based platform,” said Michael Frank, Revive’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Complete Phytochemical Solutions provides intellectual and technical expertise in phytochemistry that enables our partners to develop, manufacture and market high quality and efficacious natural products. Revive’s investment in research and development of psilocybin-based pharmaceuticals coupled with our state-of-the-art methods for quantification of active compounds will help to ensure that end products are highly standardized,” said Christian G. Krueger, Complete Phytochemical Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer.

Complete Phytochemical Solutions, formed as a University of Wisconsin–Madison spinoff company in 2010, is led by Christian G. Krueger as Chief Executive Officer and Jess D. Reed, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. Both Dr. Reed and Mr. Krueger conduct translational phytochemical research and formulation development out of the Reed Research Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Reed and Mr. Krueger have recently collaborated with Revive on development initiatives using their patented tannin-chitosan composites as a delivery vehicle for cannabinoids.

Revive’s psilocybin-based formulations have been engineered to work synergistically with the body’s own natural pathways of absorption while offering a contemporary approach to consumption. The Company has filed key provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that cover methods of production of psilocybin-based formulations, including sublingual sprays, effervescent tablets, hard-shell capsules, sublingual and transmucosal delivery systems (i.e. gum drops, oral strips, dosing pens). Furthermore, Revive has a patent-pending methodology that includes Psilocybin-based extraction and crystallization methodologies.

