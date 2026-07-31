Resilience and Eli Lilly and Company have expanded their partnership with a joint $750m investment to increase the production of Lilly’s KwikPen injectable device in Ohio, aiming to strengthen the supply of diabetes and obesity medicines in the US.

The investment will support the expansion of Resilience’s advanced manufacturing operations in the Cincinnati region and create at least 400 new jobs.

With this initiative, the total number of jobs generated by Resilience across its Ohio sites will exceed 1,400.

Preparation for the site expansion has commenced, and complete operations are projected to begin in early 2027.

The expanded collaboration builds upon a strategic partnership between the two firms first formed in 2023.

This initiative is in response to growing patient demand for injectable treatments for diabetes and obesity in the US.

Resilience president and CEO William Marth said: “We are proud of what we have built together with Lilly and this new expansion as we scale production of complex medicines in Ohio.

“Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to building one of the largest and most advanced sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging operations in the US, and demonstrates how trusted partnerships, operational excellence, and disciplined execution can strengthen America’s medicine supply.”

Lilly executive vice-president and manufacturing operations president Edgardo Hernandez said: “As demand for our medicines continues to increase, scaling complex manufacturing programmes requires proven technical capability, an uncompromising commitment to quality, and the ability to deliver consistently over time.”

The partnership has so far resulted in the production of more than 150 million doses of medicines for US patients in vial and pre-filled syringe formats.

Resilience operates two facilities in the region, employing nearly 1,000 staff across various functions.

The location in Blue Ash, Ohio, was recently established as Resilience’s global headquarters. The company’s partnerships with REDI Cincinnati, JobsOhio, and Ohio Life Sciences have also supported workforce development efforts in the Cincinnati area.

Prior to this, Eli Lilly and Company entered an agreement with Innovent Biologics for the commercialisation of Verzenios (abemaciclib) in mainland China.