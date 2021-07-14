The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has collaborated with Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has collaborated with Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.

RDIF and SII plan to produce more than 300 million of vaccine doses per year in India, which is claimed to be the leading production hub for Sputnik V.

The first batch of these vaccines is expected to be manufactured at SII’s facilities in September this year.

SII has already obtained cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center as part of the technical transfer process.

Following the import approval from the Drug Controller General of India, the cultivation process has begun.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said: “This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world.

“With technology transfer underway we expect the first batches of the vaccine to be produced jointly with SII in coming months.”

Previously, the company signed agreements with many Indian pharmaceutical companies including Panacea Biotec, Virchow Biotech, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Stelis Biopharma, and Morepen to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine.

With more than 500 million doses production, SII is claimed to be the largest company in the world in terms of vaccines production against Covid-19.

Currently, the company is also manufacturing Covishield which is developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford, Covovax developed by Novavax and is now conducting trials on Codagenix in the UK.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said: “We hope to make millions of doses in the coming months with trial batches starting in the month of September.

“With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world.

“Given the uncertainty of the virus, it is important for international institutes, and governments to collaborate and further bolster up our fight against the pandemic.”