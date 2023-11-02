Prelude Therapeutics has announced a partnership with AbCellera for first-in-class precision antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) in oncology.

Under the multi-year, multi-programme collaboration, the companies will discover, develop, and commercialise therapies for cancer patients.

Prelude’s capabilities in medicinal chemistry, targeted protein degradation and clinical development will be combined with the antibody discovery and development engine of AbCellera for generating new ADCs.

The initial programme is focused on ADCs to widen the reach of Prelude’s small molecule SMARCA2 selective degraders to cater to a larger patient population.

This programme benefits from a lead panel of antibodies that were discovered by AbCellera earlier.

Prelude founder and CEO Kris Vaddi said: “By leveraging our combined capabilities and expertise in rapidly discovering and advancing novel candidates into the clinic, this collaboration provides an opportunity to build a pipeline of first-in-class ADCs targeting clinically validated pathways in oncology.”

As per the agreement terms, the companies will be responsible for joint discovery, development, and commercialisation of products that are the result of the partnership.

AbCellera will handle activities related to manufacturing and Prelude will lead clinical development as well as commercialisation globally.

This is subject to AbCellera’s option to jointly promote any resulting commercial products in the US.

AbCellera founder and CEO Carl Hansen said: “Through this strategic partnership we are combining deep expertise in antibody and small molecule development to create precision ADC therapies for patients in need.”