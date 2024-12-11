Orthogon Therapeutics has closed an oversubscribed $5.2m in funding to expedite the development of new treatments for handling the reactivation of BK virus in transplant patients.

With this financing round, the company’s total funding reached more than $25m.

Small molecule drugs developed by the company specifically target viral proteins crucial to the polyomavirus life cycle.

These viruses, which have historically evaded drug development efforts due to their lack of conventional antiviral targets, are now the focus of Orthogon’s approach.

With a diverse investor base backing its efforts, Orthogon has also developed an animal model to study BK polyomavirus pathology. This model provides insights into the virus’s disease progression and a solid framework for evaluating potential treatments.

Orthogon Therapeutics Structural Biology VP Dr Stephen Weeks said: “Our high-affinity small molecule antivirals rival the potency of biologics without their drawbacks.

“This achievement highlights our platform’s ability to target previously undruggable viral proteins.”

Orthogon’s therapeutic strategy provides a solution for managing the entire spectrum of BK virus risks. This includes early reactivation, systemic spread, and severe complications such as BK virus-associated nephropathy (BKVAN), transplant failure, and graft dysfunction.

The company’s disciplined approach to capitalisation has been highlighted by this strategic funding round.

The company is on track to deliver the first orally administered therapy for BK polyomavirus infections, a condition that affects a significant proportion of healthy adults and can lead to severe complications in transplant patients.

Orthogon Therapeutics CEO Ali Munawar said: “It is incredibly rewarding to see our drug designs progress from the bench into translational models.

“Our small molecule antivirals offer unique advantages over emerging therapies, overcoming challenges in delivery, stability, and—most importantly—reaching the intracellular sites of viral replication in the kidney. These capabilities, combined with the dosing flexibility of oral administration, enable us to close significant gaps in transplant patient care.”