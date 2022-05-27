The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute division of the NIH has awarded biotechnology company NovoMedix a $2m Phase II SBIR grant to further the development of novel small molecules that protect patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) from the long-term cardiotoxic impacts of doxorubicin chemotherapy.

Anthracyclines just as doxorubicin are the initial treatment of choice for TNBC.

Although doxorubicin has reduced breast cancer mortality significantly, it is linked with a dose-dependent cumulative and progressive cardiomyopathy that cuts down the quality of life for survivors and raises their risk of heart failure and death, usually even years after end of the treatment.

A patented, orally available small molecule, NMX1 is claimed to have safety and PK properties that hinders mTOR and secretion of IL-11 and activates AMPK.

Due to its unique mechanism, NMX1 acts on both the tumour and the tumour microenvironment to avoid cancer cell proliferation, invasion, and migration while safeguarding the heart to prevent cardiotoxicity, inflammation, and fibrosis.

The company claimed that NMX1 is poised to have huge potential in TNBC treatment by maintaining or boosting the superior efficacy of anthracycline therapy, while reducing its long-term cardiotoxicity.

The aim of this SBIR is to fund NMX1 IND enabling studies for a Phase I clinical trial in TNBC.

NovoMedix CEO Cathy Swindlehurst said: “This Phase II SBIR award validates the innovation of NMX1 in the highly competitive environment of SBIR awards and will expedite bringing NMX1 to patients.”

NovoMedix board chair David Stirling said: “This Phase II grant is the 9th NIH SBIR award for NovoMedix. It clearly demonstrates the innovation of the assets created and owned by NovoMedix.”