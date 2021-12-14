Novo Nordisk has announced plans to make more than $2.58bn (DKK17bn) investment to expand its manufacturing facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark.

The company plans to construct three new manufacturing facilities and expand one of its existing facilities at its Kalundborg production site.​

The investment at Kalundborg will create additional capacity across the company’s global value chain to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) as well as for assembly and packaging.

This will help to expand the production capacity of Novo Nordisk’s current and future oral and injectable drugs.

The new manufacturing plants will include advanced production technologies and will be automated.

The company stated that major investment will be made in API capacity.

Established in 1969, Novo Nordisk’s production facilities in Kalundborg, spanning 1,200,000m2, produce products to treat obesity and diabetes and many other biopharmaceutical products.

Novo Nordisk Quality and IT, Product Supply executive vice president Henrik Wulff said: “This major investment in our manufacturing facilities in Kalundborg is an important step in building and ensuring future capacity for production of our current and future oral and injectable product portfolio.

“Kalundborg is currently the cornerstone in our production of API and the expansion of the manufacturing capacity is important to meeting the future demands of patients.

“The investment announced today emphasises our continued commitment to Denmark and Kalundborg being at the heart of our global manufacturing setup.”

Anticipated to be concluded in 2027, the new investment projects will create approximately 400 jobs along with more than 2,500 external staff who will be employed in the building phase, the company said. ​

Furthermore, the investment at Kalundborg production site almost doubles the company’s total investments over the last 20 years.