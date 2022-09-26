The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended pembrolizumab (Keytruda) manufactured by MSD to treat melanoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

The latest announcement is expected to be beneficial for nearly 1,500 people aged 12 years and above with melanoma.

This drug is said to be the first NICE-recommended treatment for this stage of melanoma (2B and 2C) following surgery for the removal of tumours.

It reduces the chance of cancer returning and spreading.

Stage 2 melanoma is defined as having tumours that are deeply penetrating and have not spread to the lymph nodes or to other body parts.

NICE medicines evaluation interim director Helen Knight said: “Having a medicine that can mop up any residual cancer cells after surgery is really important as it significantly reduces the risk of the cancer returning.

“We have worked at pace to review the evidence for pembrolizumab and I am delighted we have been able to recommend it and enable people to access this transformational care.”

As per clinical evidence, pembrolizumab is observed to increase the time length prior to the returning of the cancer as against routine follow-up.

In February this year, NICE recommended pembrolizumab as an adjuvant treatment for resected stage 3 melanoma.

NHS commercial medicines director Blake Dark said: “Working closely with NICE, the deal NHS England agreed with MSD for this new treatment option will give 1,500 melanoma patients in England who have already had surgery a better long-term chance of being cancer-free and follows the 100th treatment fast-tracked to patients through the Cancer Drugs Fund.

“If you notice potential cancer symptoms, please come forward for care.”